Assam: 134 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.41 %

By Pratidin Bureau
The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 042 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,374. The recovery rate stood at 98.60 percent.

Assam on Wednesday reported 134 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,194. The positivity rate stood at 0.41 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 158 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,428 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (77), Jorhat (7), Kamrup Rural (6), and Lakhimpur (5).

No deaths were recorded today.

Meanwhile, the total deaths remained 6,127 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

