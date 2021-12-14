Assam: 134 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.59 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 857 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,253. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Assam on Tuesday reported 141 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,122. The positivity rate stood at 0.45 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 110 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 31,241 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (57), Kamrup Rural (8), Karimganj (7), and Cachar (6).

The two deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (1) and Kamrup Rural (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 857 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,253. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,135 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: Drugs Worth ₹2 Lakhs Seized, 3 Held In Hajo