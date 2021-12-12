Assam: 134 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.59 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 575 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,973. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Assam on Sunday reported 134 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,122. The positivity rate stood at 0.59 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 119 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and three deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 22,846 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (86), Jorhat (7), Sonitpur (6), and Darrang (5).

The three deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (2) and Charaideo (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 575 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,973. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,133 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

