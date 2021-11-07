Assam: 137 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.72 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Representative Image

Assam on Sunday registered 137 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 1,902. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 percent.

The new cases have been detected out of 18,9577 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Two Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 265 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (77), Nagaon (9), Nalbari (8), Barpeta (6).

Related News

J&K Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar

Assam Sahitya Sabha Launches Lecture Series, Encourages…

Guwahati Gulped Alcohol Worth Rs 5 Crore On Diwali

Aryan Khan Postpones Questioning Session Citing Health…

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,02,994 with a recovery rate of 98.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,028 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,12,271.

You might also like
Assam

Akhil Gogoi Taken To GMCH For Treatment

National

Court rejects Sajjan Kumar’s plea for more time to surrender

Top Stories

Rockybul-led Cong panel visits AICC GS

Assam

Meghalaya: Worship Places To Reopen From Oct 1

Top Stories

“Rapes Can Be Stopped With Sanskar, Not Governance” – BJP MLA

Assam

Rangjuli: 7 Injured In Road Accident