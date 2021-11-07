Assam: 137 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.72 %

Assam on Sunday registered 137 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 1,902. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 percent.

The new cases have been detected out of 18,9577 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Two Covid-19 fatalities were reported today, while, 265 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (77), Nagaon (9), Nalbari (8), Barpeta (6).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 6,02,994 with a recovery rate of 98.48 percent.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,028 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

The overall case tally of the state as of today remains 6,12,271.