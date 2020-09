Assam registered 1380 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Out of the new cases, Kamrup M reported 376 cases and Jorhat- 123.

The minister said due to the holiday observed for Vishwakarma Puja less tests of 20557 were conducted.

The total active caseload of the state has touched 30454.

Meanwhile, the 119364 recoveries have been reported so far.

The death toll has touched 528 while the confirmed cases to date have reached 150349.