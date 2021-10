Security forces have seized a large amount of contraband ganja and cough syrup bottles from Assam’s Dhubri on Tuesday.

Troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 14 kgs of ganja and 253 cough syrup bottles while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh in two different operations.

Initially, 175 bottles were found under the driver seat of E-rickshaw at village Seoti-II, Coochbehar.

In another operation, 14 kgs of ganja and 78 bottles were seized along the Indo-Bangladesh border.