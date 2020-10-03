Assam: 14 More Succumb To Covid-19

Assam registered 14 more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, taking the death tally to 735.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 14 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 14 deaths, three were reported from Jorhat, two from Nalbari and one each from Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Kamrup Rural, Cachar, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur and Karbi Anglong.

While informing about the new deaths, Sarma listed the names of the deceased in the same tweet –

Late Sujit Kumar Dey (67) of Dibrugarh, Late Pujari Roy (64) of Kamrup Metro, Late Subal Chandra Deb (70) of Nagaon, Late Tarakeswar Chakraborty (49) of Nalbari, Late Gajendra Kalita (65) of Kamrup Rural, Late Tarani Kanta Borah (82) of Jorhat, Late Jayanta Bora (54) of Jorhat, Late Panchanan Gogoi (63) of Jorhat, Late Monoranjan Deb (87) of Cachar, Late Kanak chamai (75) of Sivasagar, Late Rani Doley (22) of Lakhimpur, Late Swapan Chakraborty (52) of Karbi Anglong, Late Dhanjit Deka (37) of Nalbari, Late Mohi Ram Saikia (84) of Kamrup Metro.