Assam: 14 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam reported 14 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 22 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 272.

The new cases were detected out of 10,624 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported eight cases, Nagaon (3), Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia one each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, one death was reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,098 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,15,063 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,780.