Assam: 14 New COVID Cases Reported

Assam reported 14 new coronavirus-related cases on Monday, while 18 have been discharged.

Out of the 14 cases, eight of them were reported in Kamrup (M), 3 in Dibrugarh and 2 in Jorhat district.

The new cases were detected out of 15,536 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.09 per cent with an active caseload of 256.

Earlier today, one person identified as Amir Hussain from Mancachar has been reported Coronavirus positive.

2,14,712 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

