Assam: 140 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.39 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16, 708 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,015. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Assam on Monday reported 140 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,248. The positivity rate stood at 0.39 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 230 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 3,539 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (54), Jorhat (16), Barpeta (8), Kamrup Rural (8).

The six deaths were recorded from Nalbari (2), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Nagaon (1), and Sivasagar (1).

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,098 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

