Assam: 141 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.40 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 716 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,143. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Assam on Monday reported 141 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,093. The positivity rate stood at 0.40 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 170 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 35,239 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (70), Dibrugarh (9), Lakhimpur (8), Jorhat (7).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 716 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,143. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,133 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: GMC Names Top Institutes Who Evaded Taxes For Over 10 Years