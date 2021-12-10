Assam: 141 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.45 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 329 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,717. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 141 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,135. The positivity rate stood at 0.45 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 201 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 31,316 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (64), Kamrup Rural (11), Cachar (10), and Dibrugarh (8).

The solitary death recorded today was reported from Barpeta.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,18, 329 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,717. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,130 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

