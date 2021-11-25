Assam: 142 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16, 137 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,07,216. The recovery rate stood at 98.55 percent.

Assam on Thursday reported 142 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,488. The positivity rate stood at 0.44 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 245 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,597 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (60), Sivasagar (11), Barpeta (10), Lakhimpur (8).

The five deaths were recorded from Jorhat (2), Kamrup Metro (2), and Karbi Anglong (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16, 137 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,07,216. The recovery rate stood at 98.55 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,086 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

