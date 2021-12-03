Assam: 143 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.48 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 306 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,713. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 143 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,133. The positivity rate stood at 0.48 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 196 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 29,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (61), Dibrugarh (10), Kamrup Rural (9), and Jorhat (8).

The two deaths were recorded from Kamrup Metro (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 306 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,713. The recovery rate stood at 98.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,113 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

