Assam: 144 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

Assam on Tuesday reported 144 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,278. The positivity rate stood at 0.44 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 109 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,529 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (57), Barpeta (12), Dibrugarh (10), and Sivasagar (10).

The five deaths were recorded from Barpeta (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Morigaon (1), Nalbari (1), and Sivasagar (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16, 852 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,08,124. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,103 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

