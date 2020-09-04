Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 15 More Succumb To Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 15 more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 345.

Confirming the deaths, the state health minister stated the details of the deceased:

Late Jatin Bora (57) of Tinsukia, Late Bijoy Bhumick (51) of Dibrugarh, Late Jugal Kishore Agarwala (68) of Sivsagar, Late Nizamuddin Ali (68) of Sivsagar, Late Puniya Baishya (60) of Kokrajhar, Late Biren Debnath (65) of Udalguri, Late Syamala Shuklabadya (47) at Hojai, Late Sayladhar Bordorloi (82) of Jorhat, Late Dalimi Basumatary (45) of Kokrajhar, Late Tikaram Sharma (54) of Chirang, Late Benumai Baruah (80) of Nagaon, Late Dimendra Kumar Chetia (79) of Guwahati, Late Pranab Baruah (57).

