Assam: 15 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Representative Image
58

Assam recorded 15 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The new cases were detected out of 8400 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, a patient succumbed to the infection today.  The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1,066 cases.

42 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,745. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.14 per cent.

Related News

Wild Buffalo Shot Dead By Forest Officials After It Killed 2…

CBI Arrests Actor Subhra Kundu In Rose Valley Chit Fund Case

Farmers-Centre Meet: No Headway, Next Meet On Jan 19

300-400 Terrorists Ready To Enter J&K, Says Army Chief

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,777.

You might also like
Regional

Hima to return to Patiala camp

National

Terrorist gunned down at J&K Highway

National

Veteran SP Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 92

Regional

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Basistha in Guwahati

Regional

Security beefed up for PM Modi’s Silchar visit

Top Stories

Assam Govt gives another Rs 50 lakh to Rima Das

Comments
Loading...