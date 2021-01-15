Assam: 15 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Assam recorded 15 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The new cases were detected out of 8400 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, a patient succumbed to the infection today. The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1,066 cases.

42 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,745. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.14 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,777.