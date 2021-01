Assam: 15 New COVID Cases Out Of 8,372 Tests, 1 Death

Assam recorded 15 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The new cases were detected out of 8,372 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.18%.

Meanwhile, 60 cured patients were discharged today, pushing the recovery rate to 98% with 212129. cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 216304.

One death was reported today. The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1052 cases.