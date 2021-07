As many as 15 suspected Rohingya immigrants were nabbed in Karimganj on Saturday.

According to police, they were taken into custody at the Badarpur railway station by sleuths of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after they arrived from New Jalpaiguri.

Upon interrogation, they revealed that they came from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were about to go to Tripura via the Badarpur-Agartala express.

Out of the 15 immigrants, six were minors, six were men, and three were women.