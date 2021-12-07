Assam: 150 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.45 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 908 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,216. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Assam on Tuesday reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,218. The positivity rate stood at 0.45 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 128 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 33,239 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (76), Lakhimpur (9), Cachar (8), and Jorhat (8).

The solitary death was recorded from the Darrang district.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,17, 908 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,09,216. The recovery rate stood at 98.59 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,127 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: 2 KNF Extremists Caught From Diphu