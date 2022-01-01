Assam: 150 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.77 %

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20, 915 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,485. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Assam on Saturday reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 918. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 102 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 19,602 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (76), Kamrup Rural (17), Cachar (8), and Jorhat (8).

The solitary death recorded today was reported from Kamrup Metro (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20, 915 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,485. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,165 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

