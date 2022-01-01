Assam: 150 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.77 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Covid-19
REPRESENTATIVE

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20, 915 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,485. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Assam on Saturday reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 918. The positivity rate stood at 0.77 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 102 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and one death was registered.

Related News

Assam: Unidentified Miscreants Torch Seized Truck In Dhubri

CBI Takes Over Case Of 5 TMC Workers Sexually Assaulting BJP…

CM Sarma Inaugurated Dhirenpara FRU, Made Several…

Former Assam CMs To Not Receive Security Cover Anymore: CM…

The new cases today were detected out of 19,602 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (76), Kamrup Rural (17), Cachar (8), and Jorhat (8).

The solitary death recorded today was reported from Kamrup Metro (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20, 915 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,485. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,165 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

ALSO READ: CBI Takes Over Case Of 5 TMC Workers Sexually Assaulting BJP Worker’s Wife

You might also like
Assam

IIT-Ghy Bags 7th Rank In Engineering & 8th in NIRF Ranking 2021

Assam

Ferry stops midway in Brahmaputra

World

Singapore names orchid after Indian PM Modi to commemorate his visit

Assam

Legal App for NRC help

World

Trump rolls out merit-based immigration system

National

President promulgates triple talaq ordinance