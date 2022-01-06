Assam: 16 BSF Jawans In Karimganj Infected With COVID

Around 16 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Dohalia camp, Patharkandi circle, Karimganj district, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The jawans have been shifted to the Civil Hospital’s COVID ward for treatment.

The cause of the spread is being looked into by officials.

Moreover, additional 45 jawans have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, Karimganj district reported 21 COVID-19 cases out of 1053 tests conducted.

