Assam: 16 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 16 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday taking the active cases to 976, while one death was reported today.

The new cases were detected out of 6,314 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.25 per cent.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,078 cases. However, 1,347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

The total COVID cases till date stands at 2,16,992.

In addition, 99 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,591. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.39 per cent.

