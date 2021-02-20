Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 16 New COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
81

Assam reported 16 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday, while 18 have been discharged.

Out of the 16 cases, six of them were reported in Kamrup (M), three each in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh. The new cases were detected out of 14,239 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.11 per cent with an active caseload of 269.

2,14,676 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,091 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,383.

