Assam: 16-Year-Old Mute Girl Allegedly Raped By Fish Seller

A 16-year-old mute girl was allegedly raped by a 56-year-old fish seller in Kokrajhar.

The accused, identified as one Nagen Das, is a resident of Palpara village in Dhubri district.

As per a report, Nagen entered the victim’s house on Monday noon and allegedly raped the minor girl, taking advantage of the fact that no one was home.

He was caught red-handed by locals after he committed the crime.

According to locals, the accused often used to come to the village and sell fish door-to-door.

Later, a case was registered against the accused following a complaint by the victim’s family.

Nagen was arrested soon after.

Meanwhile, the victim minor girl was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.