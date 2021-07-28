Assam: 16-Year-Old Mute Girl Allegedly Raped By Fish Seller

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]
A 16-year-old mute girl was allegedly raped by a 56-year-old fish seller in Kokrajhar.
The accused, identified as one Nagen Das, is a resident of Palpara village in Dhubri district.
As per a report, Nagen entered the victim’s house on Monday noon and allegedly raped the minor girl, taking advantage of the fact that no one was home.
He was caught red-handed by locals after he committed the crime.
According to locals, the accused often used to come to the village and sell fish door-to-door.
Later, a case was registered against the accused following a complaint by the victim’s family.
Nagen was arrested soon after.
Meanwhile, the victim minor girl was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.