Assam: 1600 Sites For COVID Vaccine Rollout

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Assam’s health department has identified as many as 1600 sites to conduct the first phase of the anti-virus vaccination drive for nearly two lakh beneficiaries.

Confirming the numbers of the site, The Assam Tribune stated in its reported that the sites are situated in “mostly cold chain points and nearby health institutions”.

There are mainly five regional vaccine centre based in Silchar, Goalpara, Tezpur, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, besides the state vaccine centre in the capital city. Over 700 cold chain points will also be used for the vaccination drive.

Furthermore the report added that in each of these sites, a five-member team will vaccinate around 100 citizens on a single day. It is expected the vaccination drive should be over within three days.

Notably, after completion of 28 days from taking the first vaccine shot, the beneficiary would have to take the second shot to complete the course.

The union health ministry on Saturday said that the first phase of the vaccine rollout will begin from January 16 and the first priority will be given to around 3 crore healthcare workers of the country.

Based on that a Times of India report said that over 1.56 lakh healthcare workers have registered on the Co-Win website to receive the vaccine.