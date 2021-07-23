Assam: 1,621 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 1.10%

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam on Friday reported 1,621 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,47,175 tests conducted.

Today’s positivity rate is 1.10 %.

The state also registered 1,869 discharges and 15 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 14,595.

Districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (188), Golaghat (128), Lakhimpur (110), and Dibrugarh (96).

The district wise deaths are: Golaghat (3), Jorhat (2), Sivasagar (2), Baksa (1), Charaideo (1), Darrang (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Karimganj (1), Kokrajhar (1), Nagaon (1), and Tinsukia (1).

A total of 5,34,809 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 96.22 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 5,091 with a death rate of 0.92 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,55,842.

