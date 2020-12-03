Assam: 165 New COVID Cases Detected, 177 Recoveries

Assam detected 165 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.64 % with 3505 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 28008 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.59 %.

Meanwhile, 177 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.89 % with 208843 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 213336.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter.