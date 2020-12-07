Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 166 New COVID Cases, 131 Recoveries

The state of Assam detected 166 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.67 % with 3585 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 29475 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.56 %.

Meanwhile, 131 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.85 % with 209342 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 213925.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

