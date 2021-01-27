Assam: 17 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
Representative Image
81

COVID-19 cases in Assam seem to be witnessing a declining trend. On Tuesday, the state recorded only 17 new cases, taking the active cases to 757, while two deaths were reported as well.

The new cases were detected out of 16,504 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,081 cases. However, 1,347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

Related News

News Breakfast @ 6

Eminent Writer Dr. Mahendra Barpujari Passes Away

MHA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines

YouTube Indefinitely Suspends Donald Trump’s Account

The total COVID cases till date stands at 2,17,025.

In addition, 94 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,857. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.53 per cent.

You might also like
Health

Angela Merkel In Quarantine

Regional

Section 144 imposed in Guwahati

Regional

Belona Village in Assam Recognized as ‘Clean & Green Village’

Regional

Assam: Complete Guidelines For Reopening Of Colleges

Top Stories

Clause-VI panel to submit report soon

Regional

Japanese Encephalitis Claims 29 in Assam

Comments
Loading...