Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 17 New COVID Cases Detected

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
46

Assam recorded 17 new coronavirus related cases on Friday taking the active cases to 1135, while no death was reported today.

The new cases were detected out of 17,642 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,077 cases. However, 1347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

Related News

Digboi: Huge Explosion Reportedly Heard Near Army Camp

Tezpur: AASU Activists ‘Lathi-Charged’ Amid…

‘SVAYEM’ Scheme Launched In Dibrugarh, Over 2…

Bengal Forest Minister Resigns From Mamata Banerjee’s…

In addition, 103 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,398. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.36 per cent.

You might also like
National

CAB to be placed in RS today

Regional

Woman Dies Of Snake Bite

National

2 LeT militants gunned down in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Top Stories

Rajasthan Govt Calls For Emergency Meet Over Bird Flu Concerns

National

Section 144 Imposed in Ayodhya till Dec 10

Sports

Liverpool Make Perfect Start to Premier League

Comments
Loading...