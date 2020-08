1735 active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19)were detected today out of 34376 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in Assam, taking the active cases 25480.

The active caseload today has been highest in Kamrup (M)- 389, Cachar- 175, Dibrugarh-116, Barpeta- 112.

The total positive cases are now at 86052 and the positivity rate is 5.04% The number of recoveries that have been reported are 60348 while the deaths are 221.