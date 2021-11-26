Assam: 175 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate at 0.54 %

By Pratidin Bureau on November 26, 2021

Assam on Friday reported 175 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,444. The positivity rate has reached to 0.54 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 219 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while no deaths were reported today.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,344 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (92), Barpeta (9), Darrang (8), and Dibrugarh (8).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16,312 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,07,435. The recovery rate stood at 98.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,086 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.

