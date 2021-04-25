Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 1,844 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Sunday reported 1,844 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases tally to 15,470.

Also, 14 coronavirus related deaths were recorded today.

The new cases were detected out of 33,674 conducted in the last 24 hours, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 791 cases, Dibrugarh at 190, Nagaon at 83 and Kamrup Rural at 82. Today’s cases positivity rate was 5.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, 558 patients were discharged today. With a recovery rate of 92.41 per cent, the state has 2,19,516 recoveries.

The deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro (8), Barpeta (1), Dibrugarh (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Morigaon (8), Nalbari (1) and Sonitpur (1). The total fatalities in the state touched 1,200.

The state’s overall caseload now stood at 2,37,533.

