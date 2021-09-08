Assam: 19 Cobras Rescued In Nalbari

Forest officials have rescued a total of 19 Cobras from Nalbari forest range under North Kamrup division.

They were later released into the wild.

“In one of the big breakthroughs by our staff, 19 numbers of cobras have been rescued & released into the wild by Nalbari Forest Range team under North Kamrup Division,” the official Twitter handle of North Kamrup Forest Division tweeted.

Earlier in July, snake rescuer Dulu Bora resued a 14-feet King cobra from Jiajuri tea estate in Nagaon district.

In May, another Cobra was rescued by Saurav Borkotoki and forest officials at Tezpur’s Nepali Pati, which was later released at Bhomoraguri forest.