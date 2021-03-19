Assam: 19 New COVID Cases, 23 Discharged

Assam on Friday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, while, 23 patients were discharged and one person succumbed to the infection. The active cases stood at 294.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,100 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 13,218 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 5 cases, Jorhat 5 cases and Dibrugarh 5 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,924 with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,183 with a recovery rate of 98.74 per cent.

