Assam: 19 New COVID Cases Out Of 5,991 Tests

Assam reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while, 17 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 280.

The new cases were detected out of 5,991 tests conducted, out of which Kamrup (13), Morigaon (3), Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukua one each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,094 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,14,947 cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,668.