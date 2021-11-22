Assam: 192 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Drops To 0.49 %

Assam on Monday reported 192 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,581. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.49 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 232 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 38,892 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (86), Goalpara (15), Kamrup Rural (13), Sivasagar (10).

Five deaths were recorded each from Lakhimpur (2), Kamrup Metro (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,15,574 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,06,569. The recovery rate stood at 98.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,077 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.

