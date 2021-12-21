Assam: 1st Tea Museum of NE To Come Up at Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh will have its first tea museum of the Northeast. The district in Assam is considered to be the ‘tea city of India.’

Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (AITDC), Rituparna Barua informed that the tea museum will be opened for the public in the first half of 2023.

Baruah said that almost 90 percent of work in the first phase of the project has been completed.

Notably, an amount of Rs 3.14 crore was sanctioned by the North East Council (NEC) and the Assam government for the first phase of the project.

The proposal for constructing a tea museum in Dibrugarh was approved by the Assam tourism department in 2016 and the work began in early 2017.

The NEC sanctioned Rs. 40 crore for the second phase on a priority basis, Baruah informed.

In the second phase, an auditorium, a model tea garden and a tea factory will be constructed inside the museum complex, which is spread over 2.66 acres of land.

“It was a long-standing demand of the people to set up a tea museum in Dibrugarh which is known as the tea city of India,” Baruah stated.

He further stated that this will be the first tea museum in the Northeast and they are going to officially open it for the public in the first half of 2023.

“We expect the museum to be a major tourist attraction for international and domestic tourists and it will further boost Assam’s tea industry. The visitors will be able to relive the history of tea. We all know that the story of tea began from upper Assam and it was started by the British,” Baruah further said.

