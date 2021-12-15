Assam: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire In Nagaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam 2 Miscreants Open Fire In Nagaon
REPRESENTATIVE

Another reported incident of firing occurred today in Khutikatia in Assam’s Nagaon district. Two miscreants are believed to be behind the firing.

The two miscreants, who reportedly rode in on a motorcycle, opened fire at a vehicle near the Nagaon Radio Centre in Khutikatia in Nagaon in Assam on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, though, the two bike-borne miscreants are yet to be unidentified.

Meanwhile, the police reportedly recovered two empty cartridges from the spot.

ALSO READ: AJP’s Ziaur Rahman Accused Of Fraud By The Family Of Martyred Sam Stafford

