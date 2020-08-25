Assam: 2 COVID Test Centers Closed for Violation Norms

The COVID test of teachers in Kaliabor has been stopped due to the violation of COVID-19 protocols in the screening centers. The move came after the repeated news telecasted in Pratidin Time news channel regarding the test being conducted in an undisciplined manner.

After the state government has issued an instruction to the teachers to go for the COVID test before joining the school from September 1, the COVID test centers in Kaliabor have conducted the swab collection of the teachers by violating the protocols.

The Kaliabor COVID testing center has been closed for an indefinite time as it was witnessed that the swabs of the teachers have been collected without maintaining social distancing and without proper sanitization.

The news of the same was telecasted in Pratidin Time after which the government has decided to shut the COVID testing centers of Kaliabor College and Jakhalabandha Higher Secondary school.