Assam: 2 Dead As Mother, Daughter Commit Suicide In Mariani

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Mariani Suicide

The incident has caused sensations in the tea estate area in Assam and the police have detained the husband, Pritil Ekka for questioning in the matter.

In a shocking incident, a mother and a daughter were found dead inside a room in their house in Mariani’s Naginijan tea estate in Assam. Mystery surrounds the incident that occurred on Saturday night as the two reportedly committed suicide.

The bodies of the woman, identified as Sunita Ekka, wife of Pritil Ekka, and their three-year-old daughter, were reportedly recovered by the police from a room in their house.

Related News

Assam: 1 Dead In Kaliabar Bike Accident

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 New Ministers To Be Sworn In…

INS Visakhapatnam To Be Commissioned Today In Mumbai

‘Last’ Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate…

According to the family, the two committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling. The Deberapar Police arrived at the scene to recover the bodies and an investigation into the matter has been started.

The police said that the cause of death to be suicide or murder can be determined only after the post mortem reports come.  

Meanwhile, the room where the incident happened was reportedly found in a messed-up state. The incident has caused sensations in the tea estate area in Assam and the police have detained the husband, Pritil Ekka for questioning in the matter.

ALSO READ: Assam: 1 Dead In Kaliabar Bike Accident

You might also like
Assam

RPF jawan attempted to rape woman in train; detained

National

Tamil Nadu to have 2 new districts

World

37 dead in Russian apartment collapse

World

Chinese Spacecraft Set For Mars Landing In May 2021

Health

Knife removed from liver of Haryana man

Assam

NF Railway run trial engine on the Bogibeel bridge