Assam: 2 Dead As Mother, Daughter Commit Suicide In Mariani

In a shocking incident, a mother and a daughter were found dead inside a room in their house in Mariani’s Naginijan tea estate in Assam. Mystery surrounds the incident that occurred on Saturday night as the two reportedly committed suicide.

The bodies of the woman, identified as Sunita Ekka, wife of Pritil Ekka, and their three-year-old daughter, were reportedly recovered by the police from a room in their house.

According to the family, the two committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling. The Deberapar Police arrived at the scene to recover the bodies and an investigation into the matter has been started.

The police said that the cause of death to be suicide or murder can be determined only after the post mortem reports come.

Meanwhile, the room where the incident happened was reportedly found in a messed-up state. The incident has caused sensations in the tea estate area in Assam and the police have detained the husband, Pritil Ekka for questioning in the matter.

