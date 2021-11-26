Assam: 2 Drug Smugglers Arrested From Bokakhat

The two smugglers were reportedly bringing the drugs from a person in Nagaon’s Puranigudam to Bokakhat when they were caught in Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district in the operation led by Officer Bitupan Chutia.

In the war against drugs in the state, two more drug smugglers were arrested today from Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The two arrested have been identified as Sahadev Doley and Biplab Bora. They were arrested by the police in an operation after receiving information about them. Eight containers of contraband substances were recovered from them.

The recovered drugs are reportedly worth more than 1 lakh. Meanwhile, police are interrogating the two arrested as they are believed to be a part of a larger network.

