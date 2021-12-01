Assam: 2 Elephants Killed In Train Hit At Khetri

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Khetri Incident

In an emotion-provoking incident, two wild elephants were killed after being hit by a train in Khetri in Kamrup Metro district of Assam. The incident reportedly happened last night when the two had ventured into the tracks.

The incident happened in Khetri’s Barahu railway station tracks, about 44 km from Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday night. The two elephants had reportedly come out looking for food.

While looking for food, they ventured into the tracks when they were hit by the train reported to be a Rajdhani Express.

Related News

Main Accused In Animesh Bhuyan Mob Lynching Dies

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Police

Assam: 1 Left Seriously Injured In A Case Of Dacoity

IPL 2022: Retention List Ahead of Mega Auctions Released

Meanwhile, forest officials have reached the spot. They informed that with help of railway police, post mortem was done after which the two will be buried at a designated spot.

Locals from nearby areas gathered to pay their respects to the deceased tuskers.

ALSO READ: Main Accused In Animesh Bhuyan Mob Lynching Dies

You might also like
Assam

Assam: Children’s Day Observed Across State

Assam

Maintain positive outlook to tide over Covid-19: Sonowal

National

Police Identifies 37 People Linked to JNU Attack

Top Stories

Baghjan Fire: Sonowal Asks DM Rajnath to deploy Air Force

Assam

Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 700 Crore Package For Paper Mill Employees

Insideview

Hindi Diwas Celebrated Across the Country to Make the Language More Powerful