Assam: 2 Elephants Killed In Train Hit At Khetri

In an emotion-provoking incident, two wild elephants were killed after being hit by a train in Khetri in Kamrup Metro district of Assam. The incident reportedly happened last night when the two had ventured into the tracks.

The incident happened in Khetri’s Barahu railway station tracks, about 44 km from Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday night. The two elephants had reportedly come out looking for food.

While looking for food, they ventured into the tracks when they were hit by the train reported to be a Rajdhani Express.

Meanwhile, forest officials have reached the spot. They informed that with help of railway police, post mortem was done after which the two will be buried at a designated spot.

Locals from nearby areas gathered to pay their respects to the deceased tuskers.

