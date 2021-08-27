Assam: 2 Engineers Arrested from West Bengal for siphoning Off Govt Funds

Two Assam engineers of Panchayat and Rural Development Department were arrested from West Bengal for allegedly siphoning off government funds, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against accredited engineers Saddam Hussain and Abdullah Al-Masud Mollah of Gauripur Development Block in Dhubri district on July 8 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 52.72 lakh by approving fake bills, they said.

Contractor Jahidul Hoque was also named in the FIR lodged by the Dhubri Zilla Parishad and the trio was absconding, said police.

The two engineers were arrested from a remote village in West Bengal and brought back to Dhubri, police informed.

The contractor is still absconding, they said.

As per the FIR, the engineers had cleared fake bills worth Rs 52.70 lakh submitted by the contractor who did not do any work.

The engineers were nabbed with help of the West Bengal Police, the Assam Police said.

Search operations were on to nab the absconding contractor, it said.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Chef and Producer Naushad Dies at 54