Assam: 2 Girls Rescued in Hojai

Police rescued two girls in Hojai, said officials on Friday. The district childline along with police conducted a search operation on Thursday evening on being informed that a 16-year-old girl was married to a man. The girl was however rescued by the police.

The man managed to escape and a search operation was launched to nab him, said officials.

In another incident, a girl was brought here by a man from Dimapur in Nagaland, officials said.

She was also rescued in an operation by the Childline and the police.

The man, who is alleged to have married two more girls, gave the police a slip and a search is on to arrest him, officials said.

The two rescued girls were sent to the Hojai Child Welfare Centre after their medical examination, they said.

