Assam: 2 Held For Robbing Man Of Areca Nuts Worth Rs 9 Lakh

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing areca nuts worth Rs 9 lakh from a man in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accused persons robbed the areca nuts from the residence of one Bikash Barman.

Upon receiving information, Bijoynagar police under the leadership of Boko Police launched an operation and nabbed the two culprits.

A total of 20 sacks filled with areca nuts worth around Rs 9 lakh was recovered from their possession.

The dup have been taken to Boko PS for further interrogation.