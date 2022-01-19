Assam: 2 Held For Robbing Man Off ₹9 Lakhs Worth Areca Nuts

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing huge quantities of areca nuts from another man in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by Bijoynagar Police under the leadership of Boko Police in which the two were held at Bijoynagar in the Kamrup Rural district of Assam.

The accused persons had reportedly stolen the areca nuts from the residence of one Bikash Barman who had bought the nuts from Dhupdhara Market in the state’s Goalpara district.

Meanwhile, a total of 20 sacks filled areca nuts worth close to ₹9 lakhs in the market from the possession of the two their possession.

The two thieves have been taken to Boko Police Station for further questioning.

