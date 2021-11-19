Assam: 2 Held For Smuggling Dogs For Meat In Golaghat

Two persons have been arrested after four dogs, all tied up in sacks, were seized from their vehicle in Golaghat.

As per a report, the dogs were destined for the illegal dog meat trade and were being transported to Nagaland from Golaghat.

The dogs were rescued by the locals at Kabru village while the vehicle was en-route Golaghat from the Shalikihat area. After rescuing the dogs, the villagers handed them over to the Golaghat police.

The arrestees were identified as Abe Kire of 7th Mile in Dimapur district of Nagaland and Simanta Bora of Silonijan Village in Golaghat district of Assam.

One of them told a local media outlet that his accomplice had bought three dogs for 2500 rupees for dog meat. However, during a search operation, the police recovered another dog inside the vehicle.

The trade of dog meat is banned in India and considered illegal but it is still carried out in Nagaland and a few other states in the country.