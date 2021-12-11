Assam: 2 Held For Smuggling In Gold Worth ₹4 Crores

Two men were held on Saturday in Bokajan in Assam for illegally trying to smuggle a huge cache of gold into the state.

In a search operation by the police in Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, two smugglers from Manipur were held for trying to smuggle around 8 kg of gold illegally into the state.

The truck in which the gold was being smuggled in was reportedly headed for Guwahati from Manipur. The police searched recovered the gold from near the engine of the truck where it was hidden.

The two smugglers held in connection with it have been identified as Prakash Subash and Prakash Basnet from Manipur. Meanwhile, the seized gold reportedly has a market value of around ₹4 crores.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted about it. He further commended Assam Police for their effort in curbing smuggling.

Assam police shall spare none.



In a massive operation, 49 gold bars weighing 8 kgs were recovered by @karbianglongpol at Dilai today. Two people involved in it were nabbed.



Good job @assampolice pic.twitter.com/ND5pzaiRXB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 11, 2021

